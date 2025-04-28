Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $166,804,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,795,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $86,885,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

