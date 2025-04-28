TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading 36.4% Higher – Here’s Why

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 25,450,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 12,102,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 66.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get TomCo Energy alerts:

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.