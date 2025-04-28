Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.40. 15,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 158,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $948.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28.
Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.
