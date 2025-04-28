Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 70.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

