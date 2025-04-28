Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 70.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of Atico Mining stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Atico Mining Company Profile
