MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.72 and last traded at $63.59. Approximately 152,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 884,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

