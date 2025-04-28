Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Expands By 566.7%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
Shares of APNHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.