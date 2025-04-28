Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Expands By 566.7%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of APNHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.38. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

