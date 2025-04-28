BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

Shares of BAIC Motor stock remained flat at $2.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. BAIC Motor has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

