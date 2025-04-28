Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Austal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUTLF traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32.

Get Austal alerts:

About Austal

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.