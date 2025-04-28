RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of AMYZF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 466,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,679. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Get RecycLiCo Battery Materials alerts:

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

Receive News & Ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RecycLiCo Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.