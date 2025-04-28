RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 19.8 %
Shares of AMYZF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.06. 466,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,679. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
