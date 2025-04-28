Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 40,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,048,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,819 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

