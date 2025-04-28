Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 193,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,415,000 after purchasing an additional 172,549 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,301,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 133,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

