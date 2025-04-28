Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 61,874 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) by 326.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of AMZZ stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -388.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

