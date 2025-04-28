Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 482,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 477,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

