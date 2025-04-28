Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 175 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $424.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.31 and a 200 day moving average of $460.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

