Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,110 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Celsius were worth $105,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

CELH opened at $36.74 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

