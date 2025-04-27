Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $127.34 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $127,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 805,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

