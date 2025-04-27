Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $455,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 128,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

