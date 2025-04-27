ADT Inc. (ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 8th

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.
ADT has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Stock Performance
Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.42. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
