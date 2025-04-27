Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after buying an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

