Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,014 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

