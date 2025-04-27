NZS Capital LLC Sells 50,729 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NZS Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,729 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $98,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

FI stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

