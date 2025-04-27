Quarry LP Invests $1.51 Million in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAGU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,307,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,509,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,032,000.

NASDAQ:BEAGU opened at $10.57 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on identifying and acquiring businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is headquartered in New York, NY.

