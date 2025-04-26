Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.86 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

