Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC) Insider Acquires A$20,200.00 in Stock

Venus Metals Co. Limited (ASX:VMC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hogan acquired 200,000 shares of Venus Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,200.00 ($12,948.72).

Matthew Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Matthew Hogan bought 46,000 shares of Venus Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$4,324.00 ($2,771.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Venus Metals

Venus Metals Corporation Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, nickel, copper, gold, base metals, vanadium, rare earths, and platinum-group elements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

