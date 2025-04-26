Top Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Vertiv, ServiceNow, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and healthcare service providers. These stocks can offer exposure to innovations in medicine and technology while often being influenced by regulatory changes, research developments, and other industry-specific factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.84. 16,526,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,262,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.61. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,151. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $417.12 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.99.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 16,180,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $47.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $814.67. 1,431,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.55 and its 200 day moving average is $532.24. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $367.39 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

