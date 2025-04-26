Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 33,140 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Herbalife worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 499,572 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

