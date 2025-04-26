Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Position Boosted by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

