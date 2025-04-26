Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

