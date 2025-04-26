IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,964 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,876,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,618,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,308,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,554,000 after buying an additional 258,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.