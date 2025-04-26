IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,606 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NCLH stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

