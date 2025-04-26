IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 533 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,019,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.