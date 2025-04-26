OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 478,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $39.93 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

