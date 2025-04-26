iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,674,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

