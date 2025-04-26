IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 354,102 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $50.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
