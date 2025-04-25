Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $670.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%.
Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %
Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tele2 AB (publ)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Uncertainty for Defense Stocks Creates Opportunity for Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lowe’s Pro Segment Boost: $1.3B Deal May Fuel Rebound
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.