Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $670.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

