Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,998,842 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,151,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998,842 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $513,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after buying an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,557,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.7 %

FND stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

