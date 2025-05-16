Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,884 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.96% of Liberty Latin America worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,689,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 266,301 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

