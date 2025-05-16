Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,502,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 331,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 23.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackla Metals

In other Rackla Metals news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380 over the last three months. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.