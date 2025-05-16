Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $12.06. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $70.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.