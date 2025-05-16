Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,114 ($28.13) and last traded at GBX 2,084 ($27.73). Approximately 937,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,387,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,941 ($25.83).

HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($34.07) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,951.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,014.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.96), for a total value of £49,986 ($66,523.82). 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

