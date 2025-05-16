Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Trading Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,114 ($28.13) and last traded at GBX 2,084 ($27.73). Approximately 937,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,387,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,941 ($25.83).
Analyst Ratings Changes
HIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($34.07) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HIK
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.
Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.96), for a total value of £49,986 ($66,523.82). 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.