Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.54) and last traded at GBX 791.72 ($10.54), with a volume of 13390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 785 ($10.45).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 32.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 745.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 747.72.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 15.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

