T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $125.55 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,137 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $125,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

