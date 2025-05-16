Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $334.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

