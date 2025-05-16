Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 14.1% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 74,139,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 55,281,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £894,446.11, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
