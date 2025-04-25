Syon Capital LLC Sells 5,614 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Syon Capital LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.8 %

MDLZ stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

