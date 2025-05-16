Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

