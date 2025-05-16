V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) is Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,204 shares during the quarter. V2X makes up approximately 5.2% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in V2X by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in V2X by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

VVX stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 187.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

