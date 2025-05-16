Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 50,531 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7,260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,531 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 3.2% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $64,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,485 shares of company stock valued at $208,214,992 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,405.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,358.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

