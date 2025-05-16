SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

