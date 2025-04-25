Syon Capital LLC Takes $621,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $299,037. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

